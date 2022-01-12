12-year-old girl missing from DC; police say last seen in Southeast over weekend
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen over the weekend in Southeast D.C.
Police say Desirae Hill was last seen in the 3300 block of 14th Street around 1:30 p.m. on January 8.
Officers say she is 5-feet-4-inches-tall, 125 pounds with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing Army fatigue pants, a yellow sweater and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.