12-year-old DC boy missing; last seen Monday in Northwest

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy from the District.

Officers say Chase Lorenzo Poole was last seen the 4600 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 12 p.m. on Monday, November 4. Investigators say the incident was reported around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6.

Police describe Chase as a black male, 5-feet-2-inches-tall, 79 pounds with a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black camouflage Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.