12-year-old clothing designer donating face masks to hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many in the D.C. region are stepping up and doing their part to help.

A 12-year-old clothing designer from northern Virginia is now making fabric face masks and donating them to local hospitals.

Skylar Johnson, CEO of Sew Fly Sky, is also offering online tutorials to help people make their own masks.

The young entrepreneur said she is working to make as many masks as she can. She told FOX 5 that proceeds from her sales are being used to buy materials to make more masks for donations.

