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12-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Northeast DC

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Washington, D.C.
Published August 19, 2026 10:16 PM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 10:16 PM EDT
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12-year-old arrested for killing of 13-year-old; MWAA approves $15.5 billion for Dulles renovations

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The Brief

    • A 12-year-old was arrested for the killing of a 13-year-old in Northeast D.C.
    • The deadly shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street on July 11.
    • The 12-year-old was charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed.

WASHINGTON - A 12-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Northeast D.C. shooting that left a 13-year-old dead, police said. 

What we know:

The shooting on July 11 occurred in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man down, and found 13-year-old Ahmad Mims on a nearby sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Investigators believe the gunfire happened inside a home on Rosedale Street. Video captured the moments before Mims was shot and killed. 

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Video shows moments before 13-year-old was killed in Northeast DC shooting
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Video shows moments before 13-year-old was killed in Northeast DC shooting

New video captured the moments before a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on July 12.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy from Northeast was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed, police said. 

According to Mims’ grandmother, the 13-year-old got into a fight in school a week before the shooting. She believes that person returned with a gun, though police have not confirmed this. 

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to support the family of Mims. Donations can be made directly through the fundraiser page.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews