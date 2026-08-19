12-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 12-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Northeast D.C. shooting that left a 13-year-old dead, police said.
What we know:
The shooting on July 11 occurred in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man down, and found 13-year-old Ahmad Mims on a nearby sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe the gunfire happened inside a home on Rosedale Street. Video captured the moments before Mims was shot and killed.
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On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy from Northeast was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter while armed, police said.
According to Mims’ grandmother, the 13-year-old got into a fight in school a week before the shooting. She believes that person returned with a gun, though police have not confirmed this.
A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to support the family of Mims. Donations can be made directly through the fundraiser page.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).