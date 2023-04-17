12-year-old, 14-year-old boys arrested for multiple robberies in DC

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies in the District, according to police.

The first offense took place on Feb. 20, around 11:14 p.m. when the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Saturday, February 25, around 7:30 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the Unit Block of Dupont Circle, Northwest. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 28, between 2:56 p.m. and 4:12 p.m., the suspect broke a lock that was securing an electric scooter in the 700 block of 9th Street NW. The suspect then fled the scene with the scooter.

Featured article

On Tuesday, March 21, around 3:26 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects took property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say the suspects got out of their vehicles on Saturday, March 25 around 11:12 p.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW. The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects took out a handgun while the other suspects forcibly entered an establishment.

On Sunday, March 26, around 3:34 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

Once inside, the suspects assaulted an employee and took property. The suspects then fled the scene in vehicles.

On Friday, April 14, the suspects entered an establishment in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW around 3:32 p.m. One of the suspects took out a handgun. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

Featured article

A 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested by responding officers. He faces charges of armed robbery with a gun.

A 12-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged on Sunday, April 15. He faces burglary and theft charges as well as multiple counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.