9-year-old girl injured in Southeast DC shooting: police

A 9-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred near the 2700 block of Douglas Place. Police say they received the call for a shooting around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was riding in a car when she was hit with gunfire and suffered a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing, officials say. Police say they do not believe the 9-year-old was targeted.

Police are on the lookout for a Black male in a ski mask wearing dark colors. The investigation is ongoing.

