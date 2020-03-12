12 Prince George’s County firefighters possibly exposed to coronavirus, officials say

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said 12 firefighters may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Alsobrooks made the announcement Thursday at the county's emergency management press conference.

"The Department is following its policies and procedures regarding self-evaluation of those firefighters and will continue to monitor their conditions," Alsobrooks said.

The County Executive said they were notified by Maryland health officials on Wednesday that a fourth Prince George's County resident tested positive for the coronavirus. The resident, a man in his 60s, is currently hospitalized.