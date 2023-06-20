12 original Leonardo da Vinci drawings heading to DC Library

12 never before seen drawings by Leonardo da Vinci will be featured in a new exhibit titled,"Imagining the Future - Leonardo da Vinci: In the Mind of an Italian Genius."

The exhibit at the District of Columbia Public Library will be the first time the Codex Atlanticus has been displayed in the U.S. This 12-volume collection includes more than 1,2000 pages containing drawings, notes, and diagrams by da Vinci.

The codex is regarded as one of the most important works of art and science from the Renaissance period dating from 1478 to 1519, and also covers a wide range of subjects. Leonardo was an Italian Renaissance polymath and best known for being a painter, sculptor, architect, engineer, inventor, and writer. Some of his most famous works include the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper.

The exhibit will be open to the public on June 21 and closing on August 20.

