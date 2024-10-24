12 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at Southwest DC home

Image 1 of 14 ▼

The Humane Rescue Alliance rescued a dozen animals living in deplorable conditions at a home in Southwest D.C. Wednesday.

The HRA says six dogs, three puppies and three turtles were removed from unsafe and unsanitary conditions after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor who reported seeing the animals in the backyard of the home.

HRA was able to obtain a search warrant for the home and Humane Law Enforcement officers went to investigate on Oct. 23.

At the home, officers found a group of dogs chained up outside, some without proper shelter.

Most of the dogs had sores or wounds and some appeared to be significantly underweight with their ribs and spines visible. HRA says all the dogs were infested with fleas, and surrounded by feces.

Officers also found the three turtles in a tank with no access to a dry landing place where they could escape the water.

The dogs and three turtles were all taken from the home and are in the care of HRA.

They will be thoroughly examined by a veterinarian and receive any necessary medical treatment. One puppy has already received critical care for anemia related to hookworm infestation.

"Situations like these are incredibly sad, and can be very difficult for even the most seasoned humane law enforcement officers," said Kate Meghji, Chief Operating Officer of HRA. "We are incredibly proud of this team who goes above and beyond to protect animals each and every day."

The case remains under investigation by HLE officers. HRA’s shelters are over capacity, and HRA is continuing its urgent call for adopters and fosters.