11-year-old future firefighter put to the test at DC training academy

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:07PM
An 11-year-old viral sensation with big dreams and a burning desire to become a firefighter was put to the test Monday as he visited a local fire academy. Photojournalist Dave Rysak shares the story of the future firefighter who got a firsthand taste of what it takes to become a member of D.C.'s bravest.

WASHINGTON - A young boy from D.C. has had a burning desire to become a firefighter, and earlier this week - he got that chance!

It happened after 11-year-old Darrian Cole went viral for a video showing him acting out firefighting duties.

11-year-old future firefighter Darrian Cole put to the test at DC training academy

D.C. Fire and EMS welcomed Cole to the agency's training academy in southwest Monday.

He was put to the test, timed as he put on firefighter gear, and even dragged a 200-foot hose across a parking lot.

Cole has wanted to be a firefighter since he was three years old.