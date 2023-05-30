11-year-old DC boy arrested in connection with robbery, assault cases: police

An 11-year-old D.C. boy has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon offenses.

Investigators say the boy was involved in an armed robbery on Lamont Street on May 21, an assault with a dangerous weapon on Irving Street on May 24, and a robbery on Luray Place on May 26.

Police say the boy was arrested on Saturday, May 27.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.