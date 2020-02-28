11-year-old boy missing from the District last seen Thursday, police say

Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old boy missing from the District.

Officers say 11-year-old Isaiah Crump was last seen in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Northeast on Thursday, February 27 at around 5 p.m.

Isaiah Crump (DC Police)

Isaiah is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants with black stripes and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.