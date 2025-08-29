The Brief An 11-year-old boy died in a house fire early Friday in Parsonsburg, Maryland. Three adults escaped; firefighters found the child inside but could not save him. Investigators say smoke alarms worked and the fire started at the rear of the home.



An 11-year-old boy died early Friday morning in a house fire on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The blaze was reported around 4:20 a.m. on Zion Road in Parsonsburg. Three adults escaped the home and told firefighters the child was still inside. Despite rescue efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Child dies in fire

What they're saying:

"The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonsburg community as they grieve."

Investigators say smoke alarms were present and working. The fire is believed to have started at the rear of the home. Damages are estimated at $300,000.

The victim’s name has not been released.

11-year-old boy dies in Maryland house fire (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

Cause under investigation

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and having a practiced home escape plan," Mowbray added. "Even when alarms activate, every second counts. We encourage all Maryland families to test their smoke alarms monthly and talk with their loved ones about how to get out quickly and safely if a fire occurs."

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is ongoing, which is standard procedure in fatal fire cases.

The cause remains under investigation.