11-year-old, 15-year-old shot overnight in Southeast DC

D.C. police are investigating after an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot shortly after midnight in Southeast.

Police responded to the scene in the 900 block of Whaler Place, Southeast, around 12:08 a.m. Friday.

The victims were treated, and police say their injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators say the shots were fired from outside the building.

They do not believe the shooting was random.

Police did not indicate whether anyone was arrested, nor did they release any suspect information.

