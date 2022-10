Authorities say 11 children and two adults have been displaced after a fire burned their Southeast D.C. home.

The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place.

D.C. Fire and EMS said all the residents evacuated safely because they were alerted by working smoke alarms within the house. No injuries were reported.

The cause has yet to be determined.