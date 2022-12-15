$10K in Metro cards donated to help Montgomery County families in need

A generous Montgomery County resident has donated nearly $10,000 to help those in need.

Council President Evan Glass said the community member wanted to make sure families had reliable transportation this holiday season.

There are 33 cards, with $3,000 each, that were given to head start families who rely on public transit to get to work, school, and doctors' appointments.

"That is just an incredible donation, an incredible gift that one special person here in Montgomery County is providing because we know that free transit does unlock opportunities for education, for social mobility, economic mobility, and access to jobs because otherwise, they're literally stuck where they are," Glass said.

To qualify for head start programs in the county, families must be at or below the federal poverty guideline, which is $28,000 a year. That is why Glass called the gift so important.