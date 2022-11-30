100th National Christmas Tree Lighting: Here's what you need to know

The National Christmas Tree will be lit for the 100th time Wednesday during a star-studded celebration featuring LL Cool J as host.

The official lighting will take place on the Ellipse in President's Park. Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain are scheduled to perform holiday classics. The event will also feature performances by "The President"s Own" United States Marine Band and will include entertainment from Yolanda Adams and Ariana DeBose.

Tickets for the event were awarded to guests who entered an online lottery drawing. For those not able to get tickets - the ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, December 11.

The area opens to the public December 2, 2022 and will remain open through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests can visit from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree features 58 trees representing the 56 states and territories, and schools managed by the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The smaller trees are decorated with unique ornaments designed by students from each state, territory, and school system.

The lights on the National Christmas Tree and the smaller trees turn on around sunset each evening.

The holiday tradition began with President Calvin Coolidge who celebrated the first National Christmas Tree Lighting in 1923.

Road Closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

- 15th Street between F Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW

- C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

- 15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

- Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW