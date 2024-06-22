100-degree temperatures across DC, Maryland & Virginia

The D.C. region is expected to reach triple digits with record temperatures for the year so far.

Just days after the first day of summer, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are expected to see triple digit temperatures and a heat index value of 104 or more. The entire region is under an excessive heat watch.

There is a chance for pop-up storms on Saturday afternoon and evening primarily over the mountains, and Northern Maryland may see one or two. The best chance for storms this weekend will be the second half of Sunday ahead of a cold front with two possible rounds of storms that could reach the I-95 corridor, in the afternoon and then again in the evening.

With the hot, humid, airmass in place, there is a chance some storms could become severe. The biggest threat would be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for Sunday.