Expand / Collapse search

100-degree temperatures across DC, Maryland & Virginia

By and
Published  June 22, 2024 12:54pm EDT
Weather
FOX 5 DC

100-degree day expected in DC, Maryland, and Virgina

Gwen Tolbart has your weekend forecast and what to expect with triple digit temperatures.

WASHINGTON - The D.C. region is expected to reach triple digits with record temperatures for the year so far. 

Just days after the first day of summer, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are expected to see triple digit temperatures and a heat index value of 104 or more. The entire region is under an excessive heat watch.

Related

DC Region under excessive heat watch, 100-degree weekend weather expected
article

DC Region under excessive heat watch, 100-degree weekend weather expected

Heading into the weekend, the majority of the D.C. area has been placed under an excessive heat watch.

There is a chance for pop-up storms on Saturday afternoon and evening primarily over the mountains, and Northern Maryland may see one or two. The best chance for storms this weekend will be the second half of Sunday ahead of a cold front with two possible rounds of storms that could reach the I-95 corridor, in the afternoon and then again in the evening.  

With the hot, humid, airmass in place, there is a chance some storms could become severe. The biggest threat would be damaging winds.  The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for Sunday.