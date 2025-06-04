10-year-old injured by moped driver in Northwest DC hit-and-run, family says

The Brief The family of a 10-year-old boy says he is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say the victim was riding a push scooter when he was hit by a driver on a moped. No arrests have been made at this time.



A 10-year-old child was injured in a reported hit-and-run in Northwest D.C. on Monday, his family told FOX 5.

What we know:

According to D.C. police, officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Warder Street, NW, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 2, concerning a report of a crash.

According to the reporting party, she was riding a push scooter with the victim when they were attempting to use an alley in the area as a crosswalk.

The woman reported that when the victim crossed the street, he was hit by the suspect, who was driving a black moped scooter.

The witness said when the suspect hit the child, he fell off of his moped and the victim fell off of his push scooter.

The suspect picked up his moped and drove off while the young victim was still on the ground.

According to police, the victim had injuries to the right lower leg and scratches all over his body. DCFEMS took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with the victim's family — mom Lapria Smith and aunt Sheniece Guest. They provided pictures of 10-year-old Zaevion Smith.

They say he is recovering but was left with a fractured leg following the incident.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made at this time and police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD with tips at 202-727-9099.