10-year-old girl grabbed by man near Alexandria elementary school: police

Authorities say a man grabbed a 10-year-old girl near an Alexandria elementary school Tuesday.

Officers in Fairfax County say a man in his 40s grabbed the girl’s arm around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday then ran away in the direction of the 7800 block of Morning View Lane.

The man is described as being in his 40s, between six-feet-one-inch and six-feet-three-inches tall. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.