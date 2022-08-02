10-year-old boy's body recovered from Potomac River after he and father went missing while swimming

The body of a 10-year-old boy who was swimming with his father in the Potomac River Monday in Maryland when they both went missing has been recovered.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says search crews found the boy's body Monday night in the water off of Swan Point, a Charles County community along the banks of the river.

The boy’s father remains missing.

U.S Coast Guard officials say the father, son and three other family members were swimming from shore to their anchored boat off of Swan Point just south of the Rt. 301 bridge around 4:30 p.m. when the son began to struggle.



A good Samaritan nearby helped the other family members ashore while the father went to help the son.

Witnesses say the father and son went under the water and did not resurface.

Search and rescue crews with Maryland Natural Resources and with Maryland State Police began searching the water. A helicopter was also launched to search by air. Crews from Atlantic City also joined the search.