Fairfax County Public Schools is moving closer to potentially changing daily start times in an upcoming vote that could affect tens of thousands of northern Virginia students.

The Brief Fairfax County Public Schools is moving closer to potentially changing daily start times. An FCPS working group presented three potential paths forward during a Tuesday meeting. The district plans a scheduled school board vote on Dec. 17.



District leaders have studied the issue for several years, guided by adolescent sleep research. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that middle and high school students begin classes at 8:30 a.m. or later.

An FCPS working group presented three potential paths forward during a Tuesday meeting.

The first option features an elementary-first model that consolidates two morning start tiers for elementary students at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. High schools would begin at 8:40 a.m., followed by middle schools at 9:20 a.m. Officials said this plan fully meets sleep recommendations, though it carries an estimated $1.6 million annual investment for additional drivers that leaders said could be minimized by slowing the bus decommissioning schedule.

Fairfax County considers major school start time changes: Here are the 3 options

Fairfax County considers major school start time changes: Here are the 3 options

A second option would shift schedules back 30 minutes across all grade levels at no additional cost. Under that plan, elementary schools would begin at 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., providing partial alignment with sleep science guidelines.

Fairfax County considers major school start time changes: Here are the 3 options

A third option under review would maintain the current schedule without alterations.

Fairfax County considers major school start time changes: Here are the 3 options

The superintendent commended staff members for working to reduce potential expenses, noting that any schedule adjustments would require further review of athletic field and facility schedules. Officials also looked at the seasonal sunrise angles and road visibility across different hours of the day,

The district plans to formally present the three proposals at a school board meeting on Dec. 3, ahead of a scheduled board vote on Dec. 17.