Secret Service motorcycle officer critically injured in crash near National Zoo
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WASHINGTON - A Secret Service Police motorcycle officer was critically injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a vehicle in northwest Washington near the National Zoo.
The crash occurred early Tuesday near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Devonshire Place.
First responders rendered medical aid to the critically injured officer at the scene.
Both the officer and the driver of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a Secret Service spokesperson.