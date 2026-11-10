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Secret Service motorcycle officer critically injured in crash near National Zoo

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 10, 2026 8:46 AM EST
Published November 10, 2026 8:46 AM EST
article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Secret Service Police motorcycle officer was critically injured Tuesday morning in a collision.
    • The crash occurred near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Devonshire Place.
    • Both the officer and the driver were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

WASHINGTON - A Secret Service Police motorcycle officer was critically injured Tuesday morning in a collision with a vehicle in northwest Washington near the National Zoo.

The crash occurred early Tuesday near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Devonshire Place.

First responders rendered medical aid to the critically injured officer at the scene.

Both the officer and the driver of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a Secret Service spokesperson.

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