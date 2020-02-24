10-year-old boy from DC located, police say

UPDATE: Police say Ayden Linthicum has been located.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from D.C..

Police say Ayden Linthicum was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, February 23 in the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Northwest.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ayden Linthicum (DC Police)

Ayden is described by police as 4-feet-8-inches tall, 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and black Reebok coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.