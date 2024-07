A crash involving as many as 10 vehicles in D.C. caused delays for drivers on Monday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along the westbound lanes at Maine Avenue.

Tow trucks and cranes responded to help clear the damage. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m. Residual delays are expected through the morning.