$10 million lottery prize expires Monday; lucky ticket bought at Rockville gas station

Where is the winning lottery ticket? That's the $10 million question!

And time is running out for the winner to claim the life-changing prize!

Here's the story– back on September 27 of last year someone purchased a Powerball ticket at the Rockville Exxon on 11433 Rockville Pike.

The winner paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option – so when the lucky ticket matched the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number in that night's Double Play drawing – it became worth $10 million! Since then – nothing, lottery officials say. No one has stepped forward to claim the life-changing prize.

And if they don't claim it by the end of the day on March 28 – they lose their chance.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming spokesperson Carole Gentry told FOX 5 that if the prize goes unclaimed the winnings will go into the unclaimed prize fund that is used to fund second-chance prizes and bonus prize promotions for the lottery's games.

Think back – did you stop at the Rockville Exxon last September? Did you buy a lottery ticket? Did you shove it in your wallet, toss it in the junk draw or stick it on the fridge with a magnet?

Your life could change if you did! You have until midnight to double-check!