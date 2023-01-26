10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns.

The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn.

Police say the two suspects wore face masks and gloves when they broke a glass window and entered the building.

Investigators with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released images and video that show the two outside of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Rivera at 703-777-1021 or Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.