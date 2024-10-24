1 vehicle on its side after early morning crash in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - An early morning crash in Greenbelt left one vehicle on its side.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along westbound Greenbelt Road near Hanover Parkway.
Images from SKYFOX showed a white vehicle on its side. A black vehicle appeared damaged and was stopped in the roadway.
Emergency crews closed the intersection for over an hour.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
