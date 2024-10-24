Expand / Collapse search

1 vehicle on its side after early morning crash in Greenbelt

Updated  October 24, 2024 11:56am EDT
GREENBELT, Md. - An early morning crash in Greenbelt left one vehicle on its side.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along westbound Greenbelt Road near Hanover Parkway.

Images from SKYFOX showed a white vehicle on its side. A black vehicle appeared damaged and was stopped in the roadway.

Emergency crews closed the intersection for over an hour.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

