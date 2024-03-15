1 transported, several residents displaced in Ellicott City apartment fire

One person was transported and several residents were displaced after an early morning fire broke out Friday in an Ellicott City apartment building.

Howard County Fire & EMS said they responded around 3:45 a.m. to a fire in the 3000 block of Milltowne Drive. The fire was placed under control about an hour later.

Several residents were displaced, and one was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear when the residents will be allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.