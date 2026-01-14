1 teen killed, woman in critical condition following crash in Montgomery County

The Brief A teen was killed, and two women were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Montgomery County. One woman remains in critical condition while the other sustained minor injuries, police say. The victims were all in a vehicle with an 18-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.



A 15-year-old girl has died, and a 20-year-old woman is in critical condition following a two-car crash in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police say the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 14 on Lockwood Drive near Brunt Mills Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a white Lexus GS350 was going down Lockwood Drive when — for reasons still under investigation — it lost control, struck a vehicle and then a pole.

The teenage girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 20-year-old woman, who remains in critical condition, were both inside the Lexus.

A third woman inside the car sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 18-year-old male driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries and was not transported.

The driver in the second vehicle was not injured.

What we don't know:

The Montgomery County Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available, including the name of the decedent. Names will not be released until proper notification of next of kin.