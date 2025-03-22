Expand / Collapse search

1 suspected MS-13 and 14 TdA gang members arrested in DC

By
Published  March 22, 2025 4:34pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A joint agency operation resulted in the arrest of 15 suspected gang members in D.C.

Four different agencies teamed up to conduct an operation in the district targeting suspected gang members involved in ongoing criminal activity. 

According to officials, the operation resulted in the arrest of 14 TdA members, one MS-13 member and the recovery of a firearm. 

The whereabouts of the arrested suspects is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information. 

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.News