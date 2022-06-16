1 stabbed in Arlington; police searching for suspect

One person has been stabbed and Arlington County Police are searching for the suspect, officials reported on Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway around 11:27 a.m. Police say the initial dispatch came in as an assault with a weapon.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A helicopter is assisting with an aerial search for the suspect. He is described as a Black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a red shirt.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.