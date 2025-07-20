1 shot, dead following disturbance between roommates in DC: police

A man was shot and killed in D.C. following a disturbance with roommates.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrived in the area of the 100 block of Fort Drive, Northeast on Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., for the report of a disturbance involving roommates.

Officers located an adult man inside an apartment suffering from an unknown injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.



The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the decedent’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.



The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Allen Sharpshire of Northeast, DC.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

