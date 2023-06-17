1 seriously injured, dog killed in Northeast DC house fire

One person was seriously injured in a massive house fire Saturday morning.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the flames broke out around 1 a.m. on June 16. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in a two-and-a-half-story detached frame house in the 5200 block of Blaine St NE that had spread to two adjacent homes.

One victim was injured in the blaze and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. DC Fire says a dog also died in the fire. At least five people have been displaced.

Intensive firefighting efforts halted further extension into the homes on either side. It took approximately 20 units and 100 personnel to put the flames out.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire but continue to investigate.