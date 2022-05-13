1 runaway barge pulled to shore; 1 still stuck in Potomac River

A National Park Service official says one of two construction barges that floated down the Potomac River amid flooding over the weekend has been pulled to shore.

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park spokesperson Christiana Hanson says the river slowed enough Thursday for boats to safely retrieve the barge, held by currents below a dam.

A crew secured a generator still on deck, and then Hanson says the barge was moved to the West Virginia side of the river, where it awaits the arrival of equipment to disassemble it.

She says a larger barge still stuck in the remnants of another dam is being monitored around the clock.

