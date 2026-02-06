1 resident hospitalized in overnight DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON - A resident was hospitalized after an overnight fire at a southeast D.C. apartment building.
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the second floor of a three‑story building in the 100 block of Yuma Street. Firefighters evacuated one man and took him to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries.
Crews brought the fire under control before it could spread to other units. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
