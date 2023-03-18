1 person shot in police-involved shooting; DC 295 southbound shut down

One person has been shot in a U.S. Parks Police-involved shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning.

USPP and MPD officials are on the scene near the 300 block of 36th Street NE. Video from the scene shows a car that crashed into a residential building.

Southbound D.C. 295 has been shut down from NH Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol Street due to the police investigation.

