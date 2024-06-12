1 pedestrian dead in fatal hit-and-run collision in Southeast DC

According to police, one person is dead following a hit-and-run collision in Southeast, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the vehicle pictured above in reference to a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue.

Alabama Avenue between Naylor Road and 30th Street, SE is closed due to the collision. Drivers are asked to follow police directions around road closures.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

