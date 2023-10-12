$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Virginia for Wednesday’s drawing; 5 tickets won $50,000

Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday's historic Powerball drawing was sold in Virginia.

Officials say the lucky ticket was bought online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Alexandria.

Five $50,000 winning tickets for Wednesday's drawing were bought at:

- Sheetz, 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian

- Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian

- Sunoco, 1899 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg

- 7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake

- 7-Eleven, 23815 South Wakefield Street, Arlington

Lottery officials say that during the 36 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.725 billion drawing Wednesday night, Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won an estimated $30.3 million in total.