$1 million Virginia Powerball winner remains a mystery: prize remains unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Virginia, but the winner remains a mystery.

The winning ticket was bought at the CVS at 1775 South Main Street in Blacksburg, Virginia for Monday night’s past drawing on March 18.



This ticket was just one of only five across the country to match the first five numbers, and the only one in Virginia. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $645 million jackpot, which means the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing increases to an estimated $687 million.

The mystery winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.



Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.