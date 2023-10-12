$1 million Maryland Powerball tickets sold during $1.765 billion jackpot run still unclaimed

Stop what you're doing right now and check your coat pockets, glove box, junk drawer or wherever else you might have tossed those old Powerball tickets from the last couple of weeks that you thought were losers.

One of them could be worth $1 million!

Lottery officials say that during the 36 drawings of the jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.765 billion drawing Wednesday night, tickets bought in Maryland won more than $10.1 million.

Two of those winners, worth two million-dollars each, have yet to be claimed.

The $1 million winners were sold on:

- Sept. 30 at Golden Ring Liquors, 8651 Philadelphia Road in Rosedale

- Sept. 27 at Duck In, 5610 East Market Street in Snow Hill

During the 80-plus days without a jackpot winner, 27 Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 were sold in Maryland.

Four of those lucky $50,000 winners were for Wednesday's drawing. They were sold at:

- Giant #2318 at 10210 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills

- 7-Eleven #33247 at 3901 Pulaski Highway in Abingdon

- Harris Teeter #409 at 227700 Sweet Shrub Drive in Clarksburg

- Martins #6444 at 18726 North Pointe Drive in Hagerstown

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers to Wednesday's jackpot. The winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64, and the Powerball number was 10.

Check your pockets! Lottery officials say all winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.