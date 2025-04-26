Expand / Collapse search

1 man shot during dispute in Fairfax County: police

Published  April 26, 2025 11:18am EDT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - One man was left suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot during a dispute in Fairfax County.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Woodland Lane in Woodland Park after a report of a shooting. 

According to officers, a man shot another man following a dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. The suspect is in custody. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the individuals has not been released at this time. The cause of the dispute remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information. 
 

