1 man shot during dispute in Fairfax County: police

One man was left suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot during a dispute in Fairfax County.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Woodland Lane in Woodland Park after a report of a shooting.

According to officers, a man shot another man following a dispute. The victim was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. The suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individuals has not been released at this time. The cause of the dispute remains under investigation.

