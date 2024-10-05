Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead in fatal motorcycle collision in Maryland

By
Published  October 5, 2024 12:50pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One man was left dead after a fatal collision in Prince George's County, Maryland. 

Police arrived to the area of Penn Avenue and Donnell Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle around 1 a.m. The motorcycle rider, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

Watch FOX 5 DC Live:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

Southbound Pennsylvania Avenue was closed from Walters Lane to Donnell Drive during the time of the collision.