1 man dead in fatal motorcycle collision in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One man was left dead after a fatal collision in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Police arrived to the area of Penn Avenue and Donnell Drive for a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle around 1 a.m. The motorcycle rider, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Southbound Pennsylvania Avenue was closed from Walters Lane to Donnell Drive during the time of the collision.