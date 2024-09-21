1 man dead, 1 teen grazed by bullet following a triple shooting in Alexandria

One man has been pronounced dead after a triple shooting in Alexandria.

According to police, a shooting occurred Thursday night near the 1300 block of Wythe Street, near the Braddock Road Metro Station in Alexandria. One of the victims, 25-year-old Kwakia Frazier, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Alexandria Police responded to a call of reported gunfire around 8:14 p.m. Thursday night where they located two wounded men in the 1300 block of Wythe Street. Police say the other adult man injured in the shooting, a 46-year-old city resident, is in stable condition. Alexandra Police later identified a third injured person, a 15-year-old boy, who was grazed by a bullet and received medical treatment on the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.