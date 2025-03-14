1 man dead, 1 injured at Prince George's County residence: police

The Brief A domestic-related incident at a residence in Prince George's County left one man dead and another injured. The death is being investigated as a homicide.



A man was left dead and another injured following an early morning domestic incident in Prince George's County.

Police responded to a residence in response to a domestic-related incident around 5 a.m. Upon arrival at a residence in the 8800 block of Den Meade Avenue, police discovered an adult man inside suffering from trauma to the body. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say a second adult man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.