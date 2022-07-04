1 man, 1 juvenile injured in Southeast DC shooting: police
WASHINGTON - One man and one juvenile male were shot Monday night in Southeast, according to police.
DC Police said their investigation revealed the shooting took place at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, shortly after fireworks began to burst in the sky over the National Mall.
Both victims, according to officials, are currently conscious and breathing.
