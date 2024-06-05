1 killed, multiple injured in Capital Beltway crash in Montgomery County

One person was killed, and several others were hurt after an early morning rollover crash that involved multi-vehicle on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. along the Inner Loop of I-495 near MD-97/Georgia Ave.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said at least three vehicles were involved. One person was ejected from their vehicle, and another had to be freed by emergency crews. At least six people in total were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Major delays will impact traffic through the morning on Wednesday. Drivers can expect extended closures and detours near the crash site along the eastbound lanes of I-495 at the MD-97 exit.