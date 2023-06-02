1 killed in Hillcrest Heights hit-and-run

Authorities say a person was killed after a hit-and-run in Prince George's County.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday on Suitland Parkway near Naylor Road in Hillcrest Heights.

Officer say one pedestrian was struck and died at the scene. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene.

The roadway was closed following the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-379-4877.