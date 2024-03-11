Authorities say one person was killed in a fire at a Days Inn hotel near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County.

The fire was reported just before 7:45 a.m. Monday at the hotel at 5151 Allentown Road.

1 killed in fire at Days Inn hotel near Joint Base Andrews (Ramirez / WTTG)

Officials say firefighters removed the body of the adult victim from a unit on the second floor. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.