1 killed in double shooting in Prince George's County: police

One person was killed in a double shooting in Prince George’s County Saturday.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. on July 29, officers responded to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that just after 11 p.m., a second victim – an adult female – was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound. She is in stable condition.

Detectives do not believe this was a random incident and are continuing to investigate to establish a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online .



